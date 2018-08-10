The dream of a welfare state

While we are set to celebrate 72nd Independence Day on August 14, it is time to reassess the damage inflicted on Jinnah’s modern welfare state. Almost 70 years ago in one of his addresses, the Quaid said, “Executive authority flows from the head of the government of Pakistan – and therefore, any command or orders that may come to you cannot come without the sanction of the executive head”. Pakistan unfortunately today is bedevilled by scourge of terrorism, a legacy of military dictator Gen Zia.

Ironically, the country that was created by the constitutional struggle led by Jinnah became a country where individuals are more powerful than the state. Unfortunately the Quaid did not live long enough to rid this country of decadent poisonous mindset of paid bureaucracy trained by the Raj. Today, the country’s economy is in tatters while individuals are at liberty to rob state of its forests, mineral resources and assets; and pay no taxes. The Quaid always reminded state employees to understand the “implications of the oath taken” and “legal implications when you say that you will be faithful to the constitution”.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore