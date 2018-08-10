Jubilant residents continue to visit Mehmood Khan’s residence

MINGORA: The jubilant residents continued to visit the residence of Mehmood Khan to celebrate his nomination as chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

People from various walks of life rushed to the hujra of Mehmood Khan where the guests were received by the family members of Mehmood Khan including his father and former District Health Officer (DHO ) Swat Dr Muhammad Khan, and his younger brother Abdullah Khan.

Talking to The News on Thursday, Dr Muhammad Khan said that Imran Khan had nominated Mehmood Khan for the slot of chief minister and he wished that his son should come up to the expectations.

"Besides a successful politician from childhood till now, Mehmood Khan is an obedient son, affectionate brother and father," Dr Muhammad Khan explained. The younger brother of Mehmood Khan who is also Tehsil Nazim of Matta town, told this scribe that to become the chief executive of the province is a prestige as well as a huge responsibility."

"For the first time in history this region will have its own chief minister and I wish he should come up with the strength to fulfill not only his promises but perform according to the expectations of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," he added.