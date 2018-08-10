Ban imposed on setting up cattle markets without permission

The caretaker Sindh government on Thursday imposed a ban on establishing cattle markets within the limits of the city, except those that are authorised at the Super Highway, Malir 15, Asoo Goth, Landhi, rice godown, Hamdard University near Manghopir, Moach Goth and Baldia Town.

Cattle markets permitted by the respective heads of the Clifton Cantonment Board and Karachi Cantonment Board within their limits have been allowed to operate.

The government has imposed the ban under Section 144 (6) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) with immediate effect till the third day of Eidul Azha, based on the recommendation of the respective commissioners and deputy commissioners.

The staion house officers of the police stations concerned are authorised to register complaints under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the violators of this order.

Accountability branch

The Sindh Police on Thursday announced the establishment of Internal Police Accountability Branch for officials involved in corruption, abuse of power and other illegal activities.

The branch would be chaired by Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi and headed by an additional inspector general of police (Addl IGP). The police chief has nominated Addl IGP Aftab Pathan, while two Senior Superintendents of Police from every range would be included in the branch. The branch would conduct transparent and unbiased inquiries and only report to the provincial police chief.

Stopping street crimes

The IGP also directed the relevant officers to review strategies made to curtail street crimes. He asked them to enhance actions to curb street crimes and to ensure coordination with other law-enforcement agencies. Saleemi further called to assign special tasks to officers in the areas most affected by street crimes and to monitor performance of SHOs on a daily basis. He ordered the officers to remain vigilant during random snap-checking, picketing and patrolling.