Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Business

JM
Javed Mirza
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

K-Electric plans dedicated RLNG line for Bin Qasim plants

KARACHI: K-Electric has planned a dedicated re-gasified liquid natural gas (RLNG) pipeline to its Bin Qasim plants for ensuring optimum cost and benefits for consumers, as the utility already runs one of its plants on this alternative fuel.

Industry sources said K-Electric has approached Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to install the said line for them.

“SSGC is working on the proposal and has not shared the details regarding costs and timelines etc in this regard with K-Electric as yet.” The power utility in April this year had informed the regulator that, “in future K-Electric would evaluate option of dedicated RLNG line to ensure optimum cost and benefits for consumers”.

Currently, existing interconnection network of SSGC is being utilised for provision of fuel, and the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has asked K-Electric whether the techno-economic analysis regarding installation of dedicated RLNG pipeline for the existing and upcoming power plant has been carried out.

Considering the demand/supply situation along with growing electricity requirements of Karachi, and significant curtailment of natural gas by SSGC, the power utility had proposed to use RLNG as an optional/backup fuel to ensure availability of plants in case of reduction in natural gas supply.

In June this year, Nepra had allowed K-Electric to immediately start using RLNG as an alternative fuel to reduce electricity shortfalls in Karachi.

The permission had been granted on a provisional basis to provide immediate relief to end-consumers. Meanwhile, the regulator completed the normal legal and procedural processes, and put in place the mechanism for dealing with the difference in cost between imported RLNG and domestic gas that K-Electric currently uses.

Nepra has framed several issues in relation to K-Electric’s application for approval to utilise RLNG as an alternate fuel for its existing power plants.

The regulator is concerned whether availability of alternate fuel will impact K-Electric’s decision on induction of new generation facilities. Nepra also seeks K-Electric’s assurance that the resulting increase in overall fuel cost, due to change in gas supply mix, will not be passed on to the consumers. The regulator also asks whether K-Electric has taken any steps to ensure the minimum supply of natural gas quantity of 180MMCFD as committed by concerned government entities and

SSGC, and whether the option of allocation of RLNG from private fuel supplier on competitive rates as compared to SSGC has been explored.

Nepra is also interested in knowing whether the use of RLNG would have an impact on the operational parameters of K-Electric’s power plants.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan