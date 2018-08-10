Fri August 10, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th

Imran Khan to take oath as prime minister on 18th
Women and the law

Women and the law
Not a promising start

Not a promising start
The power of the pen

The power of the pen
PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla

PTI loses seat as ECP orders re-election in PK-23 Shangla
PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along

PTI's NA Speaker nominee Asad Qaisar says will take everyone along
PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination

PTI stalwart Atif Khan 'surprised' on KP CM nomination
South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot

South Punjab group actively lobbying for Punjab CM slot
Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Teenage girl 'drugged, raped' at Karachi farmhouse

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur

Lt Gen Javed Mehmood Bukhari appointed as Corps Commander Bahawalpur
Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision

Imran Khan says moving towards Naya Pakistan, reclaiming Jinnah's vision
Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Eid-ul- Azha 2018: Muslims asked to sight Zil-Haj moon

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 10, 2018

Share

Advertisement

GENCO-II fined Rs5 million for maintenance failure

ISLAMABAD: Central Power Generation Company (Genco-II) has been slapped a fine of Rs5 million for failing to maintain the 220 kV switchyard of TPS Guddu that plunged Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkwah (KP) in darkness on January 21, 2016, a statement said on Thursday.

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) took a serious note of the breakdown and initiated legal proceedings against GENCO-II and directed National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Subsequently, the authority, after reviewing the inquiry report of NTDC, held GENCO-II responsible for the power breakdown.

It was the nonoperational 220 kV circuit breaker at TPS Guddu old switch yard, managed by GENCO-II that caused the cascaded tripping of transmission lines and power plants, the authority concluded.

It is pertinent to mention here that prior to this huge power breakdown, the professionals from NEPRA visited GENCO-II from 18th to 22nd November, 2015 and identified the need for proper maintenance of concerned switchyard.

In furtherance of such, the authority took notice of deficiencies and defects in the concerned switchyard and directed GENCO-II, to take preventive measures to remove these deficiencies and maintain the switchyard.

However, the power breakdown of 21-01-2016 revealed that the licensee did not adhere to the directions of the authority.

Upon failure to comply with the directions of the authority, GENCO-II was issued a show-cause notice and offered an opportunity of hearing on 24-01-2018.

During the hearing, the representatives of GENCO-II were unable to provide any plausible reason to defend itself against the charges framed and it was established that the directions of the authority and provisions of Generation License, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority Licensing (Generation) Rules, 2000 and Grid Code 2005 were violated by GENCO-II.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Comedian Hasan Minhaj gets his own weekly show on Netflix

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!

Junoon trio to reunite after 13 years!
Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Shaniera Akram asks Karachiites to help beat plastic pollution

Photos & Videos

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function

Atif Aslam addresses backlash over singing Indian song at Pak’s Independence Day function
Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success

Kareena Kapoor joins league of highest paid actresses after 'Veere Di Wedding' success
'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China

'The Meg' hits screens today in US, China
Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan

Vishwaroopam 2: The curious case of India’s ‘friendly relations’ with Pakistan