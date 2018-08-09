Thu August 09, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?

Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail

Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir

Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint

The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc

SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams

PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity

Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara

GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk

Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

National

AA
Akhtar Amin
August 9, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PHC disposes of writ petition

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has disposed of writ petition of an Indian prisoner after the Ministry of Interior assured the court that he would be deported to India after completion of his prison term on December 15.

However, a two-member bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin Khan and Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim dismissed the plea of the Indian prisoner, Hamid Nihal Ansari, seeking remissions in his prison term as awarded to other prisoners in the country.

Deputy attorney general, representing the Ministry of Interior, submitted a written statement of the ministry. It was claimed that under the exchange of prisoners’ agreement between Pakistan and India, the Indian prisoner would be handed over to Indian authorities through the Wagah border within 24 hours after completion of his prison term.

During the hearing into the case, Qazi Muhammad Anwar, counsel for the petitioner, submitted that the Indian prisoner was not convicted for any terrorist activity and thus entitled to remissions. He said if the Indian prisoner was granted remissions, his prison term is complete and he can be deported to India.

The Indian national, Hamid Nehal Ansari, is languishing in the Central Prison Mardan, where he has been serving the sentence of three-year imprisonment awarded to him by a military court in December 2015 on espionage charges and involvement in anti-state activities.

In his written reply to the high court, Mardan Central Prison superintendent stated that ever since Hamid Nihal Ansari arrived at the jail on August 8, 2017, he has been kept in a solitary confinement cell, segregated from other prisoners in the jail owing to the nature of his crime.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship

Melania Trump´s parents get US citizenship
Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Photos & Videos

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening