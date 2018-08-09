1000 students join internships, community services programme

Islamabad : Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad arranged summer internships and community services programme for 1,000 students at leading renowned organisations like FIA (Federal Investigation Agency), Pakistan Council of Scientific Industrial Research and Technology (PCSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology (MIST), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), PCRWR (Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources), PCRET (Pakistan Council of Reverse Engineering and Technology), Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA) Security Experts, JSI Research and Training Institute (USAID Grantee), The Citizens Foundation, United States Education Foundation Pakistan (USFEP), National Institute of Oceanology, Mitsubishi Motors, FAW, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute, Shifa International Hospital, SOS Village , Linkages for Resilience and Development, Summit Bank, JS Bank, Board of Investments, Toyota Motors, National Institute of Electronics (Ministry of Science & Technology) and Habib Metropolitan Bank, says a press release.

For community services Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Little Sprouts, Dergi magazine, Pakistan Social Association for projects of educating the slums, bridging the gaps between old homes and orphanages, for transgender education, tree planation drive, for blood donation, for educating kids in collaboration with Master Ayub, Inter faith harmony, go green environmental preservation, teaching special children with collaboration with Army Special Education Academy, Food Drive (Muft Dastarkhan) free lunch distribution to minimize poverty and arranging special event to encourage and motivate talented special segment of our society.

Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) praised the hard work and dedication of the entire staff and students under the leadership of Principal Madam Muneeze Muzaffar.