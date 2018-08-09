Thu August 09, 2018
Who will be Imran Khan’s choice for Punjab CM?
Captain Safdar shifted to PIMS from Adiala Jail
Great honour if chosen to run Punjab: Raja Yasir
The Kashmir flashpoint
SHC bars private schools from raising fees by more than 5pc
PEMRA orders morning shows to raise funds for Diamer-Mohamand dams
Punjab House too luxurious to promote austerity
Supreme Court responsible for protection of transgender rights, says CJP

Pakistan stands with Saudi Arabia in protecting its sovereignty: FO
GDA stands with PTI, says Pir Pagara
Shehbaz Sharif dismisses NRO talk
Pakistani Jewish man seeking to visit Israel on Pakistan passport

Islamabad

August 9, 2018

1000 students join internships, community services programme

Islamabad : Roots Flagship Millennium Campus I-9/3, Islamabad arranged summer internships and community services programme for 1,000 students at leading renowned organisations like FIA (Federal Investigation Agency), Pakistan Council of Scientific Industrial Research and Technology (PCSIR), Ministry of Science and Technology (MIST), Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF), PCRWR (Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources), PCRET (Pakistan Council of Reverse Engineering and Technology), Pakistan Information Security Association (PISA) Security Experts, JSI Research and Training Institute (USAID Grantee), The Citizens Foundation, United States Education Foundation Pakistan (USFEP), National Institute of Oceanology, Mitsubishi Motors, FAW, South Asian Strategic Stability Institute, Shifa International Hospital, SOS Village , Linkages for Resilience and Development, Summit Bank, JS Bank, Board of Investments, Toyota Motors, National Institute of Electronics (Ministry of Science & Technology) and Habib Metropolitan Bank, says a press release.

For community services Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS), Little Sprouts, Dergi magazine, Pakistan Social Association for projects of educating the slums, bridging the gaps between old homes and orphanages, for transgender education, tree planation drive, for blood donation, for educating kids in collaboration with Master Ayub, Inter faith harmony, go green environmental preservation, teaching special children with collaboration with Army Special Education Academy, Food Drive (Muft Dastarkhan) free lunch distribution to minimize poverty and arranging special event to encourage and motivate talented special segment of our society.

Chief Executive Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq (TI) praised the hard work and dedication of the entire staff and students under the leadership of Principal Madam Muneeze Muzaffar.

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

Armeena Khan hits back at former London mayor Boris Johnson for mocking burqas
Mother and baby doing well, updates PIA on Twitter
Fakhar Zaman dedicates his ‘Outstanding Performance Award’ to APS Peshawar

Lahore Qalandars' special song for Gilgit-Baltistan trials gains massive popularity

I have the best friends in the world: Sonali Bendre thanks pals in new Instagram post

WATCH: Two-year-old starts walking despite rare disability, video goes viral

'Actor in Law' all set to release in Mumbai for private screening