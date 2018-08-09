PU VC stresses need to promote unity, culture of hard work

LAHORE: Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar has stressed the need to promote unity and culture of hard work for respectful survival in the world.

The VC was addressing a delegation of students and journalists from Balochistan at Al Razi Hall here on Wednesday. Director Students Affairs Iftikhar Ch, Major Asif from Pakistan Army’s Southern Command, Voice of Balochistan’s Aamna Kahlon, journalists, teachers, male and female students from University of Turbat and various colleges of Balochistan were present on the occasion. Addressing the delegation, Prof Niaz Ahmad said that today’s Pakistan was the strongest than ever and the credit went to our armed forces and the people who made sacrifices. He said: “We need to identify and resolve our problems without losing any hope as Pakistan’s future was bright. PU was also ready to facilitate one semester for students from all provinces for promotion of national harmony. We all were Pakistanis and we must support each other. We must understand the value and respect of our beloved country.” He said Pakistan was the second blessed country where young people were in majority. Prof Niaz Ahmad said Pakistanis were full of talent and there were abundance of jobs for competent people. He said if one was not educated, one was just like a blind in the present age. However, he said, being educated was not enough and we must have skill in our relevant fields as well. He advised the students to pursue higher education as there were a lot of vacancies in every field of life. “We must be thankful to our beloved Pakistan due to which we were living in an independent atmosphere having various opportunities,” he said. He said the administration was extending full support to Balochistan students who were studying in Punjab University. He lauded Southern Command for its role in promotion of provincial harmony and ensuring peace in Balochistan. The Vice Chancellor presented souvenirs to the distinguished guests and hosted luncheon in their honour. Earlier, the delegation visited the PU Library.

LWMC: As per the instructions of Lahore High Court, Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) is working to make The Mall a model road in terms of cleanliness. LWMC is providing extraordinary services which incorporates installation of additional waste bins, special manual sweeping, mechanical sweeping & washing and comprehensive monitoring of waste lifting. LWMC has held multiple cleanliness awareness activities to sensitise public over importance of cleanliness and avoid littering. LWMC’s enforcement wing has imposed fine for illegal dumping of waste to more than 30 people which includes shopkeepers and travelers.

Acting Managing Director of LWMC Farrukh Butt said that it was the responsibility of the organisation to give a clean city to the citizens and citizens should dump their waste in the bins which have been installed. He said the enforcement wing of LWMC has been working to impose fines and further legalities to discourage waste dumping and littering. “Citizens can lodge complaints by dialing 1139,” he added.

students distinction: Punjab University students have participated in various co-curricular activities organised by different institutes and shown outstanding performances and clinched prominent positions. According to a press release, in Urdu Parliamentary Debate held at Rawalpindi Medical University, PU students Rashid Tashfeen, Umair Hassan and Muhammad Faizan clinched team trophy. Rashid Tashfeen obtained best Urdu speaker award and Muhammad Ali grabbed best English speaker award while Syed Najam-ul-Hassan got adjudicator award. In first all Pakistan declamation contest 2018 organised by Azad Jammu & Kashmir Medical College, Mazaffarabad, students including Ismail Sherwani and Yasir Waseem clinched first position in English and Urdu debates respectively and team trophy.

In Dance Competition 2018 at Karachi, Shahid Ahmad Ali got 4th position. Similarly in Harf-e-Akhir All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation Competition organised by a medical college, Lahore, students Ismail Sherwani and Yasir Waseem obtained first position in English and Urdu debates respectively and team trophy. The victorious students called on Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad at his office. The VC congratulated them on their achievement.

CJ’s initiatives lauded: Two NGOs held a gathering here on Wednesday in favour of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar for his initiative regarding the construction of Diamir Bhasha Dam. Addressing the participants, Abdullah Malik, president of one of the two NGOs, said civil society saluted the chief justice’s services for the construction of Diamir Bhasha Dam. It’s a noble cause for the motherland.