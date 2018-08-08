Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

National

AFP
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Thousands of Indian tea workers strike for 50 cent pay rise

KOLKATA: Hundreds of thousands of tea plantation workers in eastern India went on a three-day strike on Tuesday demanding a 50 cent increase in their daily wage from the government and estate owners.

The strike in the Himalayan foothills of West Bengal state, close to the picturesque Darjeeling hill station, stopped work at most tea estates in the region.

"More than 400,000 workers from around 370 tea gardens are participating in the three-day strike," Aloke Chakraborty, president of the central committee of united union of plantation workers, told AFP.

"The minimum daily wage for a worker at the plantation is 169 rupees ($2.46). We have demanded a 20 percent raise to 203 rupees ($2.96)," he added. The striking workers have so far not disrupted work at the Darjeeling plantations, famed for their eponymous tea which is exported across the world.

Media reports said the strike was being supported by around two dozen local labour unions. The unions hope to exert maximum pressure as disruption of work around the ongoing Indian monsoon -- when production peaks -- means bigger financial losses for the owners.

"We are sympathetic to the issue and are trying to find a solution to the long-standing demand of raising the minimum wages of tea workers," regional minister Gautam Dev told journalists.

A vestige of British-ruled India, the tea plantations in parts of eastern and northeastern India often make national headlines over wage disputes and poor working conditions for the workers.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen