Pakistan’s first woman envoy to Iran takes charge

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador Riffat Masood presented her credentials Tuesday to Iran’s Foreign Minister Jawad Zareef, becoming the country’s first woman envoy to Iran. Riffat Masood is a career diplomat with wide experience of diplomacy and having fluency in Persian language. She also had various diplomatic assignments in country’s missions in Norway, the UK, the US, Turkey and France.
Comments