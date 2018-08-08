Wed August 08, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad

Pakistanis hide Rs43 trillion assets abroad
Pakistan: a new beginning

Pakistan: a new beginning
Their war, our guilt

Their war, our guilt
Urban flood resilience

Urban flood resilience
Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh

Businessman involved in money laundering enjoying protocol in Sindh
Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park

Girl allegedly raped by CDA officials in Islamabad park
Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Opposition parties stage protest against election 'rigging' in Islamabad

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates

Election 2018: ECP notifies results of successful candidates
CEC ‘slept’ through polling day

CEC ‘slept’ through polling day
SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants

SNGPL encashes Rs14 bn bank guarantees of three RLNG power plants
Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked

Passports of Nawaz Sharif's sons blocked
Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Eid ul Adha holidays likely to be of four days in Pakistan

Sports

A
Agencies
August 8, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Rare cricket, hockey feat for Ireland’s Elena Tice

BELFAST: At age 13, she became one of the youngest ever to play international cricket when she took the field for the Ireland women’s team.

Two weeks short of 18, she made her senior international debut for the Irish hockey team, in 2016. Now, all of 20, dual international Elena Tice has a Hockey World Cup silver medal to her name.

In a breakout run at the recently-concluded Hockey World Cup, where Ireland made their first appearance in 16 years, Tice and her team finished runners-up following a 6-0 hammering from eight-time champions Netherlands in London on Sunday. The unprecedented campaign culminated in a best-ever finish for Ireland at an international event, who are expected to break into the top 10 in the next update to the world rankings.

A student of Economics, and defender at University College Dublin (UCD) club, Tice holds the distinction of being among the few elite female cricketers who have represented their country in two sports. Australia allrounder Ellyse Perry (football), New Zealand captain Suzie Bates (basketball) and allrounder Sophie Devine (hockey) are some of the pre-eminent members of the club. A defender at the UCD Club, Tice has more than a hundred international caps split across the two sports - 40 in cricket alone. Having largely played as a legspinner in a currently dormant cricket career, her last international appearance came in 2015, in a T20I against Australia. Born in Basingstoke, Hampshire, Tice moved to Indianapolis in the USA when she was four. There she picked up baseball and, at age six, the family moved to Vienna. During her three years in the Austrian capital, she made her first foray into cricket and went on to play for the Austria Cricket Club later. At nine, she moved back to Ireland where she began playing school cricket for Aravon School while also lining up for the Merrion Cricket Club. The same year marked her initiation into hockey too.

Growing up, Tice dabbled in several other sports, including football, rugby and horse-riding, and Evented (an equestrian event) until about age 13. But juggling cricket and hockey became challenging for the widely travelled Tice, especially while representing the Irish Under-16 and Under-18 hockey teams. Extension of the season deep into summer would mean the cricket season had to be compromised with.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title

Britain´s Asher-Smith wins European 100m title
Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory

Police arrest man for taking colleagues hostage in Karachi factory
WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

WATCH: Reham Khan's son appears fumed after woman confronts her in London Park

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Profile: Batwoman Ruby Rose

Photos & Videos

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all

Enthralling trailer of “The Punished” amazes all
Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats

Load Wedding’s “Munday Lahore De” makes you groove on its beats
Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!

Heretiks trailer: Don’t Watch It Alone!
'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen

'Loverati' trailer: 'Garba' culture back with new faces on screen