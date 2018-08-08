Heavy rainfall wreaks havoc in low-lying localities

Rawalpindi : Heavy rainfall and thunderstorm which lashed the twin cities wreaked havoc in low-lying localities of cantonment and city. The heavy rain raised water level in Nullah Leh considerably creating panic among residents of low-lying localities, as the local management blew sirens to warn them and shift to safer areas in this regard.

The local management has imposed ‘rain emergency’, blew warning sirens all around as water level in Nullah Leh reached to 11.1 ft in Katarian and Gawalmandi here on Tuesday.

The Deputy Commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi Umar Jahangir along with police, civil defence officials and Rescue 1122 officials visited Nullah Leh and different low-lying localities on the occasion.

The deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi said that situation was completely under control as the district administration, civil defence department and the Rescue 1122 remained on high alert to deal with any emergency. We are also in contact with Met Office to know weather report, he claimed.

According to Met Office, till the filing of this report Rawalpindi received 202 MM rain, Islamabad 165 MM, Sialkot 111 MM, Jhelum 48 MM, Bala Kot 76 MM, Kotli 64 MM and Gujranwala 130 MM rain. The rain will continue in next 12 to 24 hours, Met Office, warned.

All big and small ‘nullahs’ passing through the twin cities, including Korang Nullah, overflowed during rain. Residents of low-lying localities in Rawalpindi, including Javed Colony, Gracy Lane, Nadeem Colony, Zia-ul-Haq Colony, Chamanzar Colony, Ratta Amral, Sadiqabad, Dhoke Najju, Amarpura, Kohati Bazaar, Jamia Masjid Road, Bohar Bazaar, Moti Bazaar, Muslim Town and Raheemabad, faced great difficulties as rainwater inundated streets and gushed into their houses.

Rainwater moved freely on Benazir Bhutto Road, Airport Road, and Jhelum Road while all under passes were closed for all kinds of traffic due to rainwater. The Sihala Road was closed for all kinds of traffic due to flood like situation on the road.

The local managements of Rawalpindi and Islamabad had also banned public to come near Korang Nullah and Soan River because of opening of Rawal Dam spillways. The water level in Rawal Dam has reached to 1752 ft after heavy rainfall therefore concerned management opened spillways. The concerned management of Rawal Dam has also issued warning to the residents of Korang Nullah, Sohan, Iqbal Town, Gauri Town and Shakriyal. Water was releasing to Soan River through Korang Nullah.

Municipal Officer (MO) Rawalpindi Syed Shafqat Raza said that we are fully equipped to face any emergency as we have already established four ‘Flood Relief Camps’ in different localities. We are in touch with the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) for clearing rainwater from low-lying localities, he said.

Water sucking vehicles of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) were present all-around low-lying areas to clean water.

Meanwhile, eleven persons including 8 men, 1 lady and 2 children got trapped in Soan River at Gorakh Pure. The Rescue 1122 teams rescued all persons safely.

Rainwater entered in houses due to breaking of Girja Road Bridge during rain. All kind of traffic remained suspended due to breaking of bridge.

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Dr Abdul Rehman claimed that they have successfully saved the trapped persons. Rescue operation was still continued in different areas to dispatch trapped persons to safer places, he said. He appealed to public not to leave their houses during heavy rainfall.