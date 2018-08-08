Poor performance: Inquiry exonerates 94 heads of schools

LAHORE: School Education Department (SED) Punjab has issued notification regarding exoneration of 94 heads of schools across the province against whom disciplinary proceedings were initiated under PEEDA Act for poor performance in 2016.

According to the SED notification, an inquiry committee concluded that the charges against the accused heads were not proved. “Therefore, the Chief Minister/Competent Authority, in exercise of powers under Section 13 (3) of the PEEDA Act, 2006 has exonerated the officers of the charges levelled against them.”

Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) general secretary Rana Liaqat Ali while welcoming the decision questioned who would be held responsible for bringing bad names to these heads of schools since 2016 and causing great concerns among them and the entire teaching community?

workshop: Punjab University (PU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Tuesday said knowledge should be transferred in different languages to promote languages.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day workshop on understanding scripts of languages for the librarians organised by Institute of Languages at PU Library. Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) Director General Dr Shahid Soroya, Faculty of Oriental Learning Dean Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, Oriental College Principal Prof Dr Fakhr-ul-Haq Noori, Institute of Languages In charge Ashok Kumar Khatri, Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani, faculty members and librarians were present on the occasion.

Prof Niaz said the workshop would help librarians as well as PU administration to encourage translation of knowledge in our languages. He urged the participants on taking full advantage from this opportunity to enhance their skills in understanding scripts of different languages such as Sindhi, Pashto, Greek, Spanish, German and Chinese.

Dr Shahid said PHEC would finance such projects for translation of modern knowledge in various fields in Urdu. He said such training workshops were helpful for librarians to equip themselves with modern skills and latest developments in their fields.

Dr Fakhr-ul-Haq said the workshop would help librarians understanding scripts of languages for identifying language of books at beginner’s level.

Meanwhile, as part of PU’s drive to plant one lakh trees on its campuses, the Vice-Chancellor planted sapling at Centre of Excellence in Molecular Biology (CEMB) and inaugurated CEMB’s tree plantation campaign. CEMB Director Prof Dr Tayyab Hasnain and faculty members were present on the occasion. Prof Niaz said PU would contribute its role in protection of the environment.