Wed August 08, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2018

Over 8m traffic violations in July

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) reviewed the performance of its Integrated Command, Control and Communication Center (IC3) of July.

PSCA Operations Monitoring Centre secured more than 32,597 observations that warranted FIRs in 56 cases and interception of more than 295 suspicious persons by PRU and Dolphin Squad and a thorough probing of 3,274 suspicious vehicles.

The Electronic Ticketing Centre (ETC) recorded 8,362,538 violations of traffic laws, out of which, traffic signal violations across Lahore alone stood up to a staggering number of 3,951,677.

A total of 1,174 vehicles, including motorbikes, were spotted and intercepted for having no or improper number plates, and action was taken by the ground units thereof.

The OMC, employing state-of-the-art CCTV surveillance operations through the geo-strategic grid of cameras within the metropolis, monitored more than 77 rallies and protests, and security measures were ensured accordingly.

The 15 Emergency Helpline received 425,185 calls, out of which, 339,691 were considered hoaxes and approximately 38,897 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre (DCC) generated cases for further action on them. As many as 196,90 calls sought information, consultancy and traffic management or help. The Media Monitoring Centre (MMC) cracked down on 273 objectionable social media pages and IDs containing violent, anti-state or profane content. Electronic Data Evidence Acquisition served requests from Punjab Police and other law enforcement agencies by releasing data pertaining to more than 222 heinous crime cases.

