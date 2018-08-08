Rebuild GB’s schools

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The government of Pakistan should do whatever it can to help rebuild the torched schools of Gilgit-Baltistan. Education is important for the progress of Pakistan. As a result, the government should make suitable arrangements to cater to the educational needs of students who have been victims of an unprogressive mindset and a barbaric act. The road to education must not be halted.
Zoha Fatima
Islamabad
