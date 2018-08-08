Wed August 08, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
August 8, 2018

KP Healthcare Commission’s jurisdiction expanded

PESHAWAR: The provincial government has extended the jurisdiction of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Healthcare Commission to all districts of the Malakand division.

An official of the commission confirmed that the provincial government had extended the jurisdiction of the commission to all the districts of the Malakand division. After extension of the jurisdiction, he said, the Health Department had given a special task to the commission’s Chief Executive Aazar Sardar for establishing the offices of the commission in the Malakand division.

However, he said, the commission would appoint inspectors in all the districts within two weeks and other staff. He said in the first phase, offices would be opened in Malakand and Swat districts.

The official said the provincial government had also asked the commission’s chief executive to launch action against the clinics, laboratories and clinics of the quacks in these districts. In the light of Supreme Court directives, the Healthcare Commission had launched action against the quacks in the province. It has sealed 2,158 clinics, laboratories and clinics of the quacks so far.

The commission collected fines of Rs70 million and deposited the same to the provincial exchequer. As per the data released by the commission, 1,742 laboratories, clinics and hospitals of quacks were sealed in the last six months.

