Two dengue cases reported in Swabi

SWABI: The first two cases of the dengue fever were reported Monday from the two different areas of the Swabi district and confirmed by Health Department officials as well.

When contacted District Health Officer told this correspondent that the patients were admitted at the Bacha Khan Medical Complex Shahmansoor (BKMCS) where an isolated ward had been established for such patients.

However, he said the symptoms of the two patients, who are not locals, and the investigations conducted by them revealed that they had recently returned from one of the localities in Karachi city.

“The patients had contracted the dengue virus in the Karachi city. It has been revealed by the investigation we conducted soon after the confirmation of the dengue fever, said Dr Niaz Muhammad, District Health Officer.

It has been learnt that one of the patients is hailing from Shewa Adda, district headquarters of Razaar tehsil, the area to which former health minister and MPA-elect, Shahram Khan Tarakai belongs.

The other case was reported from Charbagh village which is also situated in Razaar tehsil. The patient had come home a few days back from Karachi. However, the DHO did not confirm the names of the dengue fever patients.