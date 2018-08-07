Jashan-e-Azadi event

Islamabad: A special event will be held here at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Thursday in connection with Jashan-e-Azadi celebrations.

Students from local colleges have been invited to participate in the event that will include completions of speeches, Milli Naghama and Bait-Bazi, a press release said on Monday. The winners of the completions will be awarded cash prizes.

A group of students will perform a tableau to highlight the message of Quid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founder of the country. Arrangements to hold the event were discussed at the academic meeting that was presided over by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui. The VC said that such event will help to motivate the young generation to understand and follow the spirit and objectives of independent homeland.

The University will also use the opportunity to brief the students about the academic programs/courses that are being introduced from the new semester (Autumn 2018) The admissions for the semester have been opened that will continue till September 5.

The stalls will be arranged on the occasion by the Academic and Services Departments of the university that include books and allied material for the students'' guidance, besides special demos by the Services Departments.