National songs concert on 14th

LAHORE: A grand concert of national songs will be held in National Hockey Stadium under the auspices of local traders on 14th of August wherein famous and popular singers will perform for promoting nationalism among the youth.

This was decided during a meeting to review the arrangements for Independence Day celebrations in the city here Monday with LDA Director General Amna Imran in the chair. She said a bank booth would be established near the venue for depositing donations for Diamir Basha Dam Fund, set up by the Supreme Court.

The meeting decided to hold the fireworks at midnight between the 13th and 14th of August. The next day will start with the Quran Khawani in city mosques after the Fajr prayers, followed by special prayers for the integrity, solidarity, prosperity and wellbeing of Pakistan. Main flag-hoisting ceremony will be held at Hazoori Bagh near the Lahore Fort where school children will also vocalise national songs. The metropolitan corporation will display banners and hoardings at prominent locations in the city.

The meeting was informed that the control room established in the office of Lahore Development Authority for coordinating with various stakeholders had been made operational and officers had been assigned duties in this regard. Director Land Acquisition, LDA, Aamir Ahmad Khan had been made the focal person for all these activities. The LDA Director General announced awarding prizes and certificates of distinction to the housing societies which would perform better in these festivities. The meeting was attended by traders, including Irfan Iqbal Sheikh from Gulberg, Mian Muhammad Saleem from MM Alam Road as well as developers of private housing schemes who assured of holding functions in their respective schemes. Additional Director General LDA Rana Abdul Shakoor, Chief Metropolitan Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Town Planner Sayed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, Chief Engineer LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan and other officers also attended the meeting. Later, the Director General, LDA, Amna Imran visited Punjab Football Stadium for the site selection for the concert.