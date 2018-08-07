Drive against arms display, shady vehicles launched

LAHORE: On the instructions of IG Punjab Syed Kaleem Imam the Punjab Safe Cities Authority has launched a rigorous campaign against arms display and suspicious vehicles with unregistered number plates.

Security in the city is on high alert and during last three weeks PSCA officials have checked more than 5,980 vehicles. During the process, a record number of 310 vehicles were not found correct while 89 vehicles were carrying fake number plates.

A total of 92 cars have so far been sent to respective police stations for further investigation due to fake number plates or lack of vehicle documents; 24 FIRs have been lodged against the owners for having illegal vehicles. This action has been taken irrespective of individual’s capacity or position and everyone is equal under law.

During this period, 196 vehicles were blacklisted against which legal action would be taken. Fines have been imposed on hundreds of vehicles due to certain violations. This ongoing campaign will continue round-the-clock as per the directions of the IG Punjab and now severe action will be taken against people displaying arms in public. Four persons have been apprehended so far for displaying arms in public. PSCA and police are working together for establishing peace in the city.

It is pertinent to mention that Punjab Safe Cities Authority is actively in contact with all law enforcement agencies to curb crime and ensure people’s safety. The spokesperson of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority said that citizens should inform any illegal activity on 15 emergency helpline so that law enforcement agencies could take action to ensure citizens safety.

weapons seized: Johar Town police has recovered a huge cache of illegal weapons during snap checking. According to the details, SP Sadar Operations Moaaz Zafar has directed all SDPOs and SHOs for effective patrolling and action against the persons for carrying illegal weapons in Sadar Division.

SHO Johar Town Inspector Khurram Shehzad stopped a suspected vehicle but driver accelerated the speed and fled the scene. Police chased the vehicle and arrested an accused Asif. Police recovered one kalashnikov rifle, one pistol, more than seven magazines and more than 50 bullets during search. Police have registered an FIR against accused Asif. SP Sadar Operations appreciated the effort of the SHO and his team for recovering a huge amount of illegal weapons.

ACCIDENTS: A total 925 road traffic accidents were reported in Provincial Monitoring Cell of the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours; in which seven lives were lost and 615 serious injured were shifted to different hospitals of relevant districts and tehsils.

However, some 413 victims, who sustained minor injuries, were discharged on the spot after provision of first aid by emergency medical teams. Villagers protest: A large number of villagers protested against Manga Mandi police after their refusal to register FIR against thieves and over their failure to take timely action against plunderers.

They were carrying their applications during the protest. They chanted slogans against SHO and other staff of the police station. They demanded immediate case registration and recovery of booty. SP Sadar said legal action would be taken against culprits.