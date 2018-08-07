Du Plessis ruled out of remainder of Sri Lanka tour

KANDY, Sri Lanka: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the remainder of his side’s limited- overs tour to Sri Lanka after injuring his shoulder in Sunday’s 78-run victory that clinched the One-day International series.

Du Plessis hurt his shoulder while diving for a catch and played no futher part in the match.“Faf sustained an injury to one of the rotator cuff tendons in his right shoulder and will unfortunately be unavailable for the rest of the tour,” team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Monday.

“He will need a rehabilitation period of up to six weeks to make a full recovery.”The South Africans hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with the fourth game scheduled for the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The teams will also be involved in a one-off Twenty20 International in Colombo on August 14 that will close the tour, which included two Test matches that were convincingly won by the home side.South Africa’s next assignment will be a home limited-overs tour by Zimbabwe starting in late September.