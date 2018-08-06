Kohat bus-tanker accident death toll 20

ISLAMABAD: The death toll has increased to 20 persons in a bus-tanker accident near Samari area of Kohat district Saturday night. According to rescue sources, two bodies were removed from underneath the tanker and shifted to the district headquarters hospital, adding that the rescue operation has been completed. Furthermore, bodies of the deceased have been taken to different hospitals around Malakand, private news channel reported. The deceased included two women and two minors, police said. The accident also left 35 passengers injured. Rescue members had immediately rushed to the accident spot and shifted the bodies and wounded persons to district headquarters hospital.