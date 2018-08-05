Hazlewood shows interest in vice-captaincy

BRISBANE: Josh Hazlewood has thrown his hat into the ring for a leadership role in the current Australian setup.

The pacer has shown interest in being Tim Paine’s deputy in the Australian Test side and is competing with Mitchell Marsh for the role. “I would love to do it. It’s a great opportunity to get one of the bowlers in there, get our point of view of what’s happening out on the field and so on,” he told Australian Cricketers’ Association on Saturday (August 4). “It would be exciting to get the role. It brings the best out in players, as we saw with Smithy his batting went to another level when he became captain. “We’ve got that senior group of four or five players there who’ve played a lot of cricket now. Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, myself and Tim Paine. I think it’ll be fine whoever gets the job.