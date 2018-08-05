Justice Mittal appointed IHK High Court chief justice

ISLAMABAD: Indian government has appointed Justice Geeta Mittal as the Chief Justice of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) High Court. She has become first woman judge in the history to head it.

The practicing Hindu, Justice Mittal was till now the Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court.

Earlier on Friday, Sindhu Sharma became the first woman judge of the IHK High Court.

Interestingly the Indian government made several elevations and changes of judges in various superior courts but none was Muslim.