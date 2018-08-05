Water shortage hits Chaklala Scheme III hard

Nu Khalid Iqbal

Rawalpindi : The residents of Chaklala Scheme-III are facing acute water shortage due to faulty tubewell and filtration plant of Rose and Jasmine Garden for the past three days.

The residents are neithergetting water from tubewell nor from filtration plant. It is the only filtration plant in the area for thousands of residents of Chaklala Scheme-III.

Rose and Jasmine Garden tubewell and filtration plant Chaklala Scheme-III In-Charge Muhammad Sadiq told ‘The News’ that there was a fault in tubewell and filtration plant therefore public was facing difficulties for some days. “We are trying to remove the fault in the tubewell and filtration plant. Public will get water within 24 hours,” he claimed. He also said that low power voltage was also creating difficulties for them.

The residents of Chaklala Scheme-III have complained that they do not get adequate water supply as its consumption increases manifold in summer and water scarcity comes up every year.

Reportedly, residents of several parts of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) and city including Imambara Mohalla, PIA Colony, Mohalla Kareempura, Mohalla Raja Sultan, Shah Piyara Mohallah, Krishanpura, Bhabra Bazaar, Chur, Committee Chowk, Pirwadhai, Allahabad, Afshan Colony, Peoples Colony, Misrial Road, Dhoke Syedan, Bakra Mandi and other areas are facing water scarcity.

The residents of different areas suffer most as they have to buy water from the tanker mafia who charge them at their will.

Muhammad Owais, a resident of Chaklala Scheme-III said that water crisis was rising with each passing day but government was not considering this issue seriously. “We are continuously visiting filtration plant to get water but in vain,” he denounced.