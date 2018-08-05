British Airways’ profit doubling

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
London: IAG, which owns British Airways and Spanish carrier Iberia, has said that first-half profits more than doubled but cautioned over the ongoing impact of French air traffic control strikes.
Earnings after taxation flew to 1.4 billion euros ($1.6 billion) in the first six months of 2018 compared with 607 million euros a year earlier, IAG said in a results statement.
The London-listed group, which is also the owner of Irish airline Aer Lingus and Spanish carrier Vueling, added that total revenues swelled three percent to 11.2 billion euros.
"We´re reporting another good set of results in quarter two," said chief executive Willie Walsh. "There was a strong performance in both unit revenue and costs.
"Unfortunately, French air traffic control strikes continued to challenge our airlines´ operations causing disruption to our customers," he said.
