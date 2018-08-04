Shakib banking on BD fans to bounce back

KINGSTON: Shakib Al Hasan said Bangladesh will bank on the support of their expat fans to bounce back in the three-match T20I series when they take on Windies in Florida on Saturday.

Bangladesh lost their last T20I by seven wickets by DLS method after a below-par show with the bat.The Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill has seen some high scoring contests with India almost chasing down 245 the last time an international T20 was played at the venue (completed game). That leaves the fans with a mouth-watering contest ahead of them with the power-packed Windies batting line-up hoping to dominate Bangladesh bowling.Shakib also has the experience of playing at the venue while plying his trade in the Caribbean Premier League. However, he wasn’t sure if the track will yield plenty of runs.