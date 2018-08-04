Independence Day arrangements reviewed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Amna Imran Khan on Friday chaired a meeting to review the arrangements for celebrating Independence Day in the city.

She urged all the departments concerned to actively participate in the arrangements for celebrating Independence Day in a befitting manner.

She directed Traffic Engineering & Transportation Planning Agency (TEPA) to coordinate with traffic police for ensuring smooth flow of traffic in the city on the eve of Independence Day. She asked for carrying out lane marking and installing traffic signals and signs for guidance of public.

She directed to arrange special functions to observe the day in the six model schools being run by LDA besides decorating the buildings of LDA office and LDA Sports Complex.

The meeting was informed that the main flag hoisting ceremony would be held at Hazoori Bagh near Badshahi Mosque on 14 August. The Metropolitan Corporation of Lahore will display banners carrying nationalistic slogans in the city besides displaying portraits of leaders of independence movement on 20 places. The Parks and Horticulture Authority will arrange fireworks at four places in the city including the Greater Iqbal Park and Jillani Park. Three major roads of city including Canal Road, Jail Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg as well as outer boundary wall of Jinnah Garden will be decorated by ornamental lights while pictures of national heroes will be displayed through LED screens. Traffic Police will distribute national flags among the motorists and bike riders at important crossings in the city. Lahore Development Authority Additional Director General Rana Abdul-Shakoor, WASA Managing Director Syed Zahid Aziz, PHA Additional Director General Naheed Gul Bloach, Chief Metropolitan Planner Shakeel Anjum Minhas, Chief Town Planner Syed Nadeem Akhter Zaidi, LDA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain Khan and officers of MCL, traffic police, safe city authority and LWMC also attended the meeting.