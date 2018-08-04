Security plan for East Range cattle markets unveiled

The deputy inspector general of police (DIG) of East Range has issued a comprehensive security plan involving a deployment of 724 personnel to maintain law and order and prevent muggings at three cattle markets being set up in his jurisdiction for the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals.

Talking to The News, DIG Amir Farooqi said that in connection with Eid-ul Azha, three cattle markets would be established in the Cattle Colony of Malir City along the Super Highway near Teacher Society and Madina Colony, both located in the Sachal police precincts, and a cattle colony in the Sukhan police remit.

He stated that a large number of animal traders from interior Sindh and other parts of the country would bring their animals to Malir City’s Cattle Market, Sukhan and Sohrab Goth. There was apprehension that miscreant elements might indulge in any anti-social activity like cash-snatching, robbery, transaction of fake currency and sabotage activity, he added.

According to the DIG, there are different routes to reach the cattle markets, and due to this factor, crimes usually occur on these routes. Keeping in view the prevailing law and order situation in the city and security threats, security arrangements are said to have been ordered with immediate effect.

The arrangements have been ordered in view of various security threats, including indiscriminate firing in the vicinity of the venue, suicide attacks/ roadside bomb blasts, bomb blasts inside or outside cattle markets and along the routes, cracker explosions to create confusion, any other act of terrorism or sabotage, and any anti-social activity like cash-snatching.

Miscellaneous hazards which could affect the security arrangements include power breakdowns, road accidents in the vicinity of the cattle markets and damage to gas lines, bulk water supply lines and sewerage system.

Objectives of plan

DIG Farooqi said the objective was to ensure the safety and security of the general public and their properties, provide proper security to sellers and purchasers of animals, ensure law and order, prevent any act of terrorism or sabotage within the vicinity and also to respond professionally in case of any incident.

He added that the responsibility to monitor the security arrangements at all the three markets would be performed under the direct supervision of the SP Malir Division and the SP Sohrab Goth Division, who were the overall incharges of the security arrangements.

Apart from that, the police have also established a complaint cell at each cattle market and deployed female police officers there. Moreover, the complaint cells would work round the clock and consist of officials having a communication system. These officials should facilitate the general public in redressing their grievances. The incharge of the complaint cell would repeatedly announce precautionary and preventive measures and create awareness through loudspeakers.

Furthermore, the incharges of the complaint cells have been assigned the task to maintain smooth communication with all concerned. Those heading the security arrangements would focus on two shifts of officers who would be deployed for security arrangements and would organise patrolling parties in the area round the clock around the cattle markets.

DIG Farooqi said that 724 cops and officers would deployed at three cattle markets -- 428 officials in Sahcal police remit with 15 mobiles and eight motorcycles, 140 cops with eight police mobiles and eight motorcycles in Malir City, and 156 policemen with eight police mobiles and eight motorcycles in the Sukhan police precincts.