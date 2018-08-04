Book on Umer Sharif’s life and contribution launched

The prime minister-in-waiting, Imran Khan, once in power, should announce conferment of the coveted civil award Hilal-i-Imtiaz on eminent actor and comedian Umer Sharif as this would the best way to eulogise his immense artistic talent and services for the country.

This was one of the consensus demands by speakers at the the launching ceremony of a book, titled ‘Hamay Tum say payar ha”, which has been compiled by a USA-based journalist of Pakistani origin, Arif Afzal Usmani, at Karachi Gymkhana.

The book is a compilation of essays by prominent people from different walks of life on the life and talent of Sharif. “If the next government is interested at all in the conferment of awards on excellence shown in different sectors, then this is one such civil award whose conferment is already overdue,” said Raju Jamil, prominent social figure and son of the late poet Jamiluddin Aali, while speaking at the ceremony.

“Such coveted awards have been given to several show business people and actors in the country and Umer Sharif by all means deserves this honoour and praise,” he said. Also speaking on the occasion, former Olympian Islahuddin said that Sharif was full of passion to serve the people of his country as he had been building a charity hospital with a humanitarian spirit and zeal.

He said that support of whatever kind required by Sharif should be fulfilled by the philanthropists in order to enable him to complete his welfare project in the form of a charity hospital. He said that Sharif had completed the “century” of feature films and theatrical dramas like any hardworking and excellent sportsman.

Islahuddin narrated incidents when Indian hockey players had expressed overwhelming desire to meet Sharif as the comedian had been immensely admired more than any other personality of Pakistan by many Indians.

Another distinguished former hockey player, Samiullah, urged Sharif to continue with his artistic and performing skills to spread humour in society, for very few people had been left in the country who were naturally talented and could make people laugh.

Prominent TV actor Behroz Sabzwari said that Umer Sharif had always been the source of massive proud for Pakistan. Film and TV star Javed Sheikh said he had worked with several Indian artistes who had always admired the artistic talent of Sharif.

“Be it Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, or Akshay Kumar, all these Indian artistes I met and worked with are the true admirers of Umer Sharif in Pakistan. It is like that in entire Pakistan, these Indian artistes have been the followers of only Umer Sharif,” he said.

He prayed for Sharif’s health and further success so he could serve the country with the same passion and commitment as he had been doing untiringly for the last several decades. He said that Sharif was truly a living legend who deserved a standing ovation by the audience of the programme.

Speaking as the chief guest, renowned businessman Sardar Yasin Malik said that the business community of the country would fully support the cause of Sharif to complete his charity hospital project in Karachi.

He said it was high time the next government built an institution for the welfare, proper lodging, shelter and support for artistes and sportsmen once they retired from their fields. He added that the concerned industrialists and businessmen would fully support such a project.

Sharif said that in case a book had to be written on any comedian in Pakistan then Moin Akhtar, Lehri, Munawar Zarif and Nirala deserved such an honour and formal recognition more than him.

He said that his 200-bed hospital project in Karachi for the humanitarian cause was almost half complete and he had dedicated it to all mothers in society instead of just naming it after his own mother.

He said that his hospital project “Maan” (mother) had got overwhelming support from people from different walks of life, including prominent politicians, sportsmen, artistes, industrialists, businessmen and social activists.

Sharif hoped that with such an outstanding support, he would soon complete his welfare project. The compiler of book, Arif Afzal Usmani, thanked all the people who had helped him in completing the book.