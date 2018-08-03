SC for cash prize to CJP police squad

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has directed the Punjab Inspector General of police to award cash prizes to the 25-member squad that escorts the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar.

These 25 police personnel have been recommended for their dedication of duty while being associated with the CJP in Lahore. The Punjab IG has been directed to make arrangements for cash prizes to police squad of CJP at the earliest.

A letter has been sent to the Punjab IG by senior protocol officer Supreme Court of Pakistan dated July 26 which states: “I am directed to request you that keeping in view dedication in performance of duties by them, necessary arrangements for granting them cash award/certificates may be made at the earliest.