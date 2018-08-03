PTI hails APC’s decision to be part of parliament

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry Thursday welcomed the decision of All Parties Conference (APC) to be part of the Parliament and take part in elections of prime minister and speaker and deputy speaker.

Giving his reaction to the APC decision, he said that it was welcome that the opposition parties would field its own candidates for the coveted posts of premier, speaker and deputy speaker.

He maintained that it was fundamental right of the opposition to do politics. He pointed out, however that the opposition parties had rejected Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s politics.

Meanwhile, talking to media, senior vice president of PTI, Dr Babar Awan said that those, who had attacked the state institutions, had been rejected by masses in general election.

He said that besides in the Centre, they would form governments in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Balochistan. He maintained under the Constitution, those, having majority would have the right to form government and they had the majority to form governments.

In chat with media, senior PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan denied having taken undue advantage to promote his business and alleged he was being victimised for siding with Imran Khan.

He charged to have been impeded from doing business in Islamabad and Punjab but he did not invest in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, wherein his party was in government since 2013.

“We are in opposition for the last 11 years and it appears that I was part of PML-N government when I look at media. It is totally wrong to compare my housing societies with those, being built after occupying the government lands,” he said.

He said that several government entities had purchased for their employees from his societies and he was also being dragged into EOBI property scandal.