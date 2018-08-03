PHC seals drug centre, evacuates 10 inmates

LAHORE: The Punjab Healthcare Commission on Thursday sealed an illegal drug treatment centre after evacuating 10 inmates, who were kept in a mini domestic jail.

According to a press release issued here, the Ferozewala police have registered an FIR, and arrested two ‘caretakers’ Malik Rafique and Fauzia Naseem, while administrator fled the scene. The unnamed centre was being run under the banner of Roshan Mustaqbil Organisation by a fake doctor Ghulam Kazim.

The district administration, health authorities and police, under the supervision of the Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC), raided a building, where 10 drug addicts were locked in jail-like conditions. The inmates were being subjected to severe torture.