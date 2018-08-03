Tribute paid to KP Police martyrs

NOWSHERA: Regional Police officer (RPO) Mardan Akhtar Hayat Gandapur on Thursday said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has had a long history of sacrifices in the war on terror.

Speaking to the media persons during a visit to the Shuhada Camp at Shobra Chowk in Nowshera Cantonment along with DPO Zahidullah and SP investigation Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, he said that the Martyrs' Day was observed annually on August 4 to pay tribute to the policemen who had laid down lives in the line of duty.

On the occasion, the RPO led a walk from Shobra Chowk up to Kutchehry Chowk to pay homage to the departed policemen. Office-bearers of trade unions, local council nazims, heirs of martyrs, police officials and people belonging to different walks of life also participated in the walk.

Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said that police officials from constable rank up to additional inspector general have sacrificed lives for people and the province, adding that martyrs' sacrifices would not go waste and complete peace would be restored in the province.

The RPO maintained that 33 cops of Nowshera Police embraced martyrdom in different terrorist incidents, adding that owing to Nowshera Police sacrifices, peace had been restored in the district. Akhtar Hayat Gandapur said that KP police were providing martyrs' package to the families of the deceased police officials so that they could live their lives in a dignified manner. He added that KP police were also providing aid to martyrs' families from own welfare fund.

The official said that inspector general of KP police is taking keen interest in the welfare of the families of the police martyrs and injured cops. He added that KP police was conducting search and strike and combing operations on a regular basis across the province to prevent miscreants from spoiling peaceful environment.