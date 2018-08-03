Not a penny less

As a concerned citizens of Pakistan, I am deeply grieved to learn that thousands of sweepers performing tasks relating to sweeping , garbage collection, handling and disposal of garbage in Defence and Clifton, Karachi on behalf of the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) are neither being paid minimum wages nor being given the necessary facilities that are due to all workers. Although these sweepers are hired by third party contractors, the CBC is the one who give contracts for cleaning and garbage management tasks to the contractors.

These sweepers are currently paid Rs10,400 per month, while the minimum legal wage in Pakistan is set at Rs15,000 per month. This gross violation of the legal wage can only be considered as a tragic example of inhumanity that is practiced by a leading organisation of Pakistan. The CBC should pay minimum wages to sanitary workers.

Naeem Sadiq

Karachi