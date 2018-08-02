Thu August 02, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 2, 2018

Pemra chief presents CJ cheque for Dams Fund

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) Chairman, Muhammad Saleem Baig, called on the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mian Saqib Nisar, in his chamber Wednesday at the Supreme Court of Pakistan and presented a cheque (as donation) for Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund on behalf of Pemra employees. Authority officers have donated two days; whereas, officials have donated one-day salary for the Dam Fund. The Pemra chairman also informed the chief justice that it (Pemra) was taking all efforts for dissemination of the public service message through all TV channels, FM radios and cable networks in order to create awareness among masses for generously contributing/ donating for this national cause. It is pertinent to mention here that the Chief Justice of Pakistan has established a fund and public can contribute Rs10 by texting “DAM” on 8000.

