Gallery6 leads artists to Naran

Islamabad: A group of 16 artists led by the curator of Gallery6 Dr. Arjumand Faisel left for Naran to produce artworks that would help create awareness on climate change issues.

This is not the first time that Gallery6 has taken an initiative of this kind. A climate change and art practitioners’ retreat was arranged in Swat back in August 2016 as well. At that time, the participants comprised 6 painters, 3 photographers, as well as a sculptor, a film maker and a writer.

This year’s retreat has been jointly sponsored by PTDC, Civil Society Coalition for Climate Change, Snow Leopard Foundation, Gallery6 and East West Centre Association, Islamabad Chapter.

The purpose of such retreats is to enable the development visual art work that can subsequently be used to create awareness about factors leading to climate change and its resultant negative impacts.

With Dr. Arjumand Faisel providing technical guidance throughout the retreat, participants will get to capture landscapes depicting biodiversity, natural environmental, vulnerability to disasters, degradation of land, deforestation, and a host of other subjects related to climate change. The retreat will also offers the participants a rare opportunity to interact with local people and to hear them voicing their concerns on relevant issues.