Women education vital for progress

LAHORE: The 24th convocation of Queen Mary College was held at Faisal Auditorium, Punjab University.

Punjab University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Niaz Ahmad Akhtar was the chief guest of the ceremony. He said, “I do not know about the past activities but from now on all the decisions of the university will be based on merit. Transparency is the essential thing in every matter. Punjab University is still lacks 50 per cent staff. The education of a girl is more important than a boy because a mother has to nourish a whole family. There are only 35 per cent PhD teachers in higher education instead of 100 per cent. This is the right time to encourage our youth to follow their passion and dreams.”

The VC said Pakistan was the second largest country of which 60 per cent population consisted of youth. Queen Mary is an exceptional institute and its principal, Dr Irfana Maryam, deserves the success and she is a role model for the students of Queen Mary College.”

While congratulating all the students, Dr Irfana Maryum said, “Starting in 1908 with a group of only 11 students, Queen Mary College accommodates more than 8,000 students at present in its five sections. The grand organisation comprises 519 working members, including 12 PhDs and 48 MPhils. We have established a career counselling cell which focuses on providing guidance and assistance to students in academic planning, choosing career and exploring future prospects. “

The college has social responsibility deeply rooted in its mission. she added. Humaira Naseer, a student expressed his excitement and said, “We all were waiting for this day and it has finally come. Now we can achieve our goals and move forward in the career.” In the convocation, 27 students were awarded gold medals and nine silver medals while 27 students got the role of honour. More than 1,500 students of BS four-year, BSC, BA, B.Com, MA and MSc got their degrees.