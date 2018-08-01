Losing candidate demands re-election on NA-45

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate for NA-45 in Kurram tribal district Dr Arif Hussain Turi on Tuesday rejected the polls results of the constituency and alleged that the election was rigged.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he complained of pre-poll manipulation and rigging on the polling day. He claimed that 25,000 ballot papers were tampered with to benefit his opponent candidate.

The candidate said that his polling agents were expelled from the polling stations and were not allowed during counting. He alleged that his female polling agents were harassed.

Arif Hussain said that he had submitted applications and reported rigging to the polling staff and officials concerned but to no avail. He said that some elements tried to provoke religious sentiments of people and carried out propaganda to damage his reputation. He alleged the polls were rigged to bring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) into power.

Arif Hussain demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan to hold re-elections in NA-45.

Former MNA Munir Khan Orakzai and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidate was declared winner from the constituency. He polled 16,353 votes. Said Jamal of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was runner-up in the constituency. He bagged 13,601 votes.