CM resents mismanagement at women shelter homes

Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad has taken a serious notice of the mismanagement, weak system of monitoring and protection of women in the shelter homes.

He directed quarters concerned to provide full security, hygienic food, quality education and training and free treatment along with other necessities of life to the helpless women, said an official handout.

Chairing a meeting at Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Monday, he directed to complete standard operating procedures (SOPs) without any delay and replace the male staff with females in the shelter homes.

Caretaker Minister Sara Safdar, Principal Secretary to CM Akbar Khan, deputy commissioner of Peshawar and other relevant officers attended the meeting. The Secretary of Social Welfare gave a briefing on the women’s shelter homes and informed him about their problems.

The chief minister called for taking steps to make these shelter homes well functional and take them back from the Local Government Department under the relevant rules.He also formed a committee comprising four members and hinted at taking a final decision in the next cabinet meeting.

The chief minister constituted a committee comprising ministers for law, agriculture, social welfare and advisor to the chief minister on Social Welfare to look into the SOPs of shelter homes and firm up recommendations for placement before the cabinet in its next meeting.

Dost Muhammad directed to provide full protection to the helpless women residing in the shelter homes and effectively monitor the working of the institutions. Banning the men entry into shelter homes, he directed that from security guard to the director the entire system should comprise of women.

The chief minister said the services of lady constable should be hired as guard. He directed to provide a clean and peaceful environment to the suffering women and helpless girls.Earlier, secretary Social Welfare briefed the participants that overall six shelter homes were functional Peshawar, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Haripur and Mansehra.

He said that two shelter homes were under construction in Chitral and Bannu. The secretary added that food, clothes, medical facilities through referral, religious education and professional training were being provided at these shelter homes.