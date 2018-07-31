Evening with Zia Mohyeddin

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad: An evening ‘Shame Zauq, Zia Mohyeddin Kay Saath’ would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on August 11. The evening would be hosted by Rozan, an Islamabad based non-governmental, organization working on issues of emotional health of women, men, youth and children.
