Tue July 31, 2018
Islamabad

July 31, 2018

Evening with Zia Mohyeddin

Islamabad: An evening ‘Shame Zauq, Zia Mohyeddin Kay Saath’ would be held at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on August 11. The evening would be hosted by Rozan, an Islamabad based non-governmental, organization working on issues of emotional health of women, men, youth and children.

