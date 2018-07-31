SHC moved for constitution of JIT against NAB officer

The Sindh High Court on Monday issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the interior ministry and other authorities on a petition seeking the constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) to conduct a probe into the assets, including properties, of a senior official of the bureau.

The petitioner, Mehrab Khan Khoso, submitted that NAB director general Fayaz Ahmed Qureshi had no investigation background as he had applied for the NAB’s additional director’s position on the basis of his civil engineering education in 2003.

He alleged that the NAB officer had purchased vehicles and properties without known sources of income and was also operating a foreign currency business account with his business partner, which, he said, was also a violation of the government service laws.

The court was requested to direct the NAB chairman to constitute an independent joint investigation team comprising senior and honest officers to look into the allegations that t the bureau’s official had earned properties worth millions through corruption and misuse of authority beyond his known sources of income. Subject to the maintainability of the petition, the court issued notices to NAB, the additional attorney general and others and called their comments.