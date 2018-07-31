Mayhem in Yemen

The US’ escalation of tensions with Iran, starting with the superpower’s decision to pull out of the nuclear deal and then the threats of war issued by President Donald Trump on Twitter, has further emboldened Saudi Arabia to ramp up its war against Iran-backed Houthi rebels. This past Wednesday, Saudi Arabia halted oil shipments through the Hodeida port in response to attacks on two oil tankers by the rebels. Kuwait and the UAE are also threatening to follow suit. This will not have much of an effect on global oil transport since the Saudis can easily bypass the port through other routes. The purpose of this closure seems to be to send a signal to the US that it should take action against Iran to avoid a disruption in oil supplies. This will naturally anger Iran which could respond by choking off the important Straits of Hormuz to disrupt oil transport and trigger international panic. More likely, though, both Saudi Arabia and Iran will now ramp up their already destructive war in Yemen. In the three years since the war began, more than 160,000 people have been killed as the two countries fight for regional supremacy. The US has been the Saudis’ main ally in the war, providing them with billions of dollars in weaponry, giving them intelligence and refuelling their fighter jets. This makes the US directly complicit in the bombing of schools, hospitals and wedding parties.

Earlier this month, there was a pause in fighting as the UN sent an envoy to the country to try and kick-start peace talks. The chances of that working have significantly dropped after this latest Saudi action. As with the war in Syria, the violence in Yemen is fuelled by major powers using the country as a proxy for their own power battles. The Saudi-Iran rivalry is being fought out across the Middle East and the US has firmly planted itself in Saudi Arabia’s camp. What makes the closure of the port even more dangerous is that the Saudis could extend it to the Red Sea Port. Aid coming through that port accounts for over 70 percent of all imports into Yemen. Should that be halted, the famine that will ensue could take millions of lives. The international community now has to step in and try to bring about an end to the war. Those countries that are intervening need to be condemned for their role in prolonging what the UN has called the worst humanitarian disaster in the world and convinced to begin negotiating a peace settlement.