CITY PULSE: Drawn To Form II

The Koel Gallery is hosting an art show titled ‘Drawn to Form II: Marking New Spaces’. This exhibition brings together the diverse practices of Abdullah MI Syed, Ali Kazim, Naima Dadabhoy, Noor Ali Chagani and Sadia Salim in a dialogue exploring the intersection between ceramics and drawing. The show continues until August 2. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

Who Gets To Talk About Whom

The Gandhara Art Space is hosting a show titled ‘Who Gets To Talk About Whom’. The exhibition will be focused on collaborative works between a number of artists as well as programming that has been developed in conjunction with the show, including talks, lectures and discursive elements. The exhibition continues until August 4. Call 021-35821462 for more information.

Kyun Nikala?

A play titled ‘Kyun Nikala?’, which is written by Anwar Maqsood and directed by Dawar Mehmood, will be held from August 14 to August 27 at the Arts Council. Call 021-38781654 for more information.