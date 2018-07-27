Heavy rains fill up Rawal Dam

Rawalpindi : The recent heavy rains in the catchment areas of Rawal dam has brought good news for residents of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad who had been facing acute water shortage during past few months. The fresh spell of rains has increased the water level in the by 10 feet.

The water level in the dam on Thursday was recorded at 1742 feet and Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) officials believe that further rains in coming days could fill the reservoir upto the level of 1752 feet. On reaching the 1752 level, the management opens the spillway to flush out the excessive water.

On the other hand the situation in Khanpur Dam is satisfactory, which is 40 feet below its highest level and more rains in the coming days could fill this reservoir making the dwellers of the twin cities heave a sigh of relief who had faced lots of problems due to water shortage.