PR drive against passengers without tickets

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Police have initiated a 15-day campaign against the passengers travelling without tickets, on the direction of Pakistan Railway Police IG Dr Mujeebur Rehman. According to the railway police sources on Thursday, the police had started an operation against those passengers who travel without ticket with the help of the Railways staff.

Under the campaign, special teams had been constituted to raid different sections and charge ticket-less passengers. During last 10 days, special teams had caught 3,341 passengers without ticket and imposed fine Rs 2.2 million on them and deposited to the national exchequer. The teams also charged Rs154, 560 from 382 ticket-less passengers in Peshawar division, Rs 171,960 from 605passengers in Rawalpindi division, Rs 519,240 from 430passengers in Lahore division, Rs 74,450 from 139 passengers in Multan division, Rs 192,160 from 248 passengers in Sakhar division, Rs 812,810 from 923 passengers in Karachi division and Rs 309,150 from 614 passengers in Quetta division in shape of fine and fare.