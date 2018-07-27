JI, PAT greet Imran

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami and Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) have extended greetings to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on winning majority seats in general elections.

JI spokesman Amirul Azeem, who was a losing candidate of MMA from NA 135, greeted PTI Chairman Imran Khan on behalf of his party ameer Senator Sirajul Haq and other leaders, on PTI’s polls victory and termed it the fruit of Imran Khan’s two decades political struggle. He, however, said: “The nation would know whether this fruit was sweet or otherwise after some time”. Expressing gratitude towards JI workers and voters, Amirul Azeem said vote bank did not correctly represent the popularity of an individual or party, nor did it raise anyone’s’ image.

Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahir Ul Qadri, in a message from Germany, congratulated Imran Khan and his team for their victory and said he fully endorsed the agenda of Imran Khan. Qadri said allegations of rigging were common in Pakistan, and losing party always alleged rigging in election.

He advised Sharifs they must pay respect vote and accept verdict of People of Pakistan. Qadri said it was the responsibility of Imran Khan to provide justice to victim families of Model Town tragedy, expressing hope Imran Khan would honour this liability. Qadri praised people of Pakistan for politically defeating the most corrupt rulers of the country’s history.

He said his decision not to participate in elections under current electoral system was based on principles as he firmly believed election should not change mere faces, rather it should be for the welfare of the country and its people.