Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE: Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the city on Thursday while Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said seasonal low lay over northwest Balochistan while monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating the upper and central parts of the country and were likely to continue in the coming days.

They predicted that rain-thundershower with gusty winds was expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu and D.I Khan divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Zhob, Kalat, Sargodha, D G Khan, Sahiwal divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the country. Heavy fall is also expected at isolated places in Gujranwala, Lahore and Sargodha divisions

Rainfall was recorded at in a number of cities, including Rawalakot, 80mm, Garhi Dupatta, 16, Muzaffarabad, 14, Kotli, 6, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad, 77, Chaklala, 72), Murree, 76, Islamabad (Z.P 55, Golra, 53, Saidpur, 32, Bokra, 29, IIAP 22), Jhelum, 44, Jhang, 30, Mangla, 20, Kamra, 19, Gujrat, 16, Gujranwala, 15, Sialkot (A/P 13, City 11), Kasur, 6, M.B Din, 1, Risalpur, 38, Balakot, 30, Malamjabba, 12, Saidu Sharif, 8, Kakul, 6, Lower Dir, Kohat, 5, Cherat, 3, Kalam, 2, Peshawar city, 1, Bagrote, Astore, 4 and Bunji, 2mm.