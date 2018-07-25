No debates

Across the world, people who contest the elections have intelligent and well-informed debates on policies, manifestos and plans for the upcoming term should they win the elections. These intelligent debates are encouraged by people and the media and are often hosted by TV channels.

But, in Pakistan, candidates run election campaigns in a different manner. They prefer insulting each other, hurling accusations and digging into candidates’ past. There is no mention of policy, legislation or plans. If the nation is to make sane and well-informed decisions while voting, candidates will have to change the way they do politics.

Aqsa Sajjad

Karachi