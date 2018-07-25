Wed July 25, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

July 25, 2018

Share

Advertisement

No debates

Across the world, people who contest the elections have intelligent and well-informed debates on policies, manifestos and plans for the upcoming term should they win the elections. These intelligent debates are encouraged by people and the media and are often hosted by TV channels.

But, in Pakistan, candidates run election campaigns in a different manner. They prefer insulting each other, hurling accusations and digging into candidates’ past. There is no mention of policy, legislation or plans. If the nation is to make sane and well-informed decisions while voting, candidates will have to change the way they do politics.

Aqsa Sajjad

Karachi

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar