PML-N candidates have edge over rivals in 15 NA, 22 PA seats

PESHAWAR: The candidates of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) are comparatively in a leading position in about 15 National Assembly and 22 to 25 provincial assembly constituencies in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The PML-N candidate Shehzada Iftikharuddin is contesting election from NA-1 Chitral where he is facing Abdul Akbar Chitrali of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), Abdul Latif of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan People’s Party’s former Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Salim Khan and Eidul Hussain of Awami National Party (ANP).

Though Abdul Akbar is a former Member National Assembly (MNA) and PPP’s Salim Khan is a former MPA, the PML-N claims its candidate would emerge triumphant.

From NA-2 Swat PML-N provincial president Amir Muqam is facing PPP’s Amjad Ali Khan, PTI’s Haider Ali Khan, ANP’s Imtiaz Ahmad and Naveed Iqbal of the MMA, but real contest is expected between PML-N and PTI. The contest could be a tough one with a little bit edge of the League.

For NA-3 Swat PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif would face PPP Shehryar Amirzeb, PTI’s Salimur Rahman and ANP’s Abdul Karim. Though MMA has formally withdrawn its nominee Hujjatullah, he is contesting the polls as an independent candidate.

Salimur Rahman had won the seat in the 2013 election but Shehryar Amirzeb of PPP is also an influential figure being a member of the former princely state’s ruling family. However, Shahbaz Sharif seems to be in a better position.

On NA-10 former MNA Ibadullah Khan has an edge over PTI’s Waqar Ahmad Khan. ANP’s Saeedur Rahman, Hamid Iqbal of PPP and MMA’s Amir Sultan.

The party also claims its candidate Kamran Khan’s position is better than Istiqbal Khan of the MMA, Sher Akbar of PTI and ANP’s Abdur Rauf on NA-9 Buner, though Sher Akbar and Istiqbal Khan have remained MNAs.

On NA-13 Mansehra, Sardar Shah Jehan of PML-N is a strong candidate though the party dissident and former MPA Saleh Muhammad is contesting against him as an independent. The latter has the support of PTI. On NA-14 Mansehra, Fakhruz Zaman Khan of the PML-N will face Zargul Khan of PTI and Mufti Kifayatullah of MMA. Capt (Retd) Safdar was a candidate from the constituency but after his disqualification, Fakhar is the party candidate.

The contest could not be an easy one because both Zargul and Kifayatullah are also strong though the PML-N has solid vote-bank in the constituency.

On NA-15 Abbottabad, a former deputy speaker National Assembly Murtaza Javed Abbasi is considered stronger against PPP’s Manzoor Mumtaz Abbasi, PTI’s Ali Asghar and MMA’s Fazlur Rahman.

On NA-16 Abbottabad, Mohabbat Khan of PML-N is stronger than his rival candidates.

On NA-17 Haripur PML-N’s Babar Nawaz and PTI Umer Ayub Khan are main rivals against PPP and ANP female candidates Shaista Naz and Irum Fatima, respectively.

On NA-18 Swabi main contest is expected between PML-N’s Sajjad Ahmad and PTI Asad Qaiser though ANP’s Muhammad Islam and MMA’s Maulana Fazl Ali also have vote-bank in the constituency.

On NA-22 Mardan PML-N’s Jamshed Mohmand is considered a potential winner though MMA Maulana Muhammad Qasim, PTI’s Ali Muhammad Khan and ANP’s Malik Aman could also give a tough time to their rivals.

On NA-29 Peshawar the party is hopeful of Amir Muqam’s victory though he is facing PTI’s Nasir Musazai and ANP Arbab Kamal. Both are strong candidates.

The party also expects to win NA-32 Kohat where PML-N’s Abbas Afridi is facing Shehryar Afridi of PTI and others. Both are former MNAs. The PML-N also claims it will win 22 to 25 provincial assembly seats, including PK-1 Chitral, PK-2 and PK-4, PK 3, PK-6 and PK-8, PK-11 Upper Dir, Pk-23 and 24 Shangla, PK-43, PK-44 and PK-74 Swabi, PK-54 and 55 Mardan.

The N-League is confident of winning five seats from Mansehra, four from Abbottabad and three from Haripur, five from Peshawar and one from Nowshera.